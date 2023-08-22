D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

