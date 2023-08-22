Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $3,257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.