VNET Group (VNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is set to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $262.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.72 million. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.