The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,824,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

