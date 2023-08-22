Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Elys Game Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Elys Game Technology Stock Performance
ELYS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
