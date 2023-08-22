Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Elys Game Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ELYS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 194.93% and a negative net margin of 40.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

