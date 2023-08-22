Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,766,792 shares of company stock valued at $46,276,320 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,698,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 269,908 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.