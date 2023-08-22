HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FlexShopper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Stock Up 1.0 %

FPAY opened at $1.05 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.