HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FlexShopper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
FlexShopper Stock Up 1.0 %
FPAY opened at $1.05 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.90.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
