Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gambling.com Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $593.75 million, a PE ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.44. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,371,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

