Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,907,000 after purchasing an additional 299,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.