Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Issued By Zacks Research

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $52,535,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,722 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

