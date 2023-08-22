Hess Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $153.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hess by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

