Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,479,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after buying an additional 129,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.