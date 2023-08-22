Zacks Research Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,454 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

