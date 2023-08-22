Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDACORP in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

