Inhibrx, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $18.93 on Monday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $826.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,210,720 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

