Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2024 earnings at $16.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $161.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $188.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

