Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2024 earnings at $16.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
NYSE JLL opened at $161.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $188.61.
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.