The Kraft Heinz Company to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.48 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,339,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 248.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 67.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

