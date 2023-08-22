Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

LBRT opened at $16.07 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,869.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $155,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,580.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,869.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

