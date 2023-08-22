US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.