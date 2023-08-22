MediWound Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MediWound in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.09.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

