MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

