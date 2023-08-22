The Middleby Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

MIDD opened at $141.48 on Monday. Middleby has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

