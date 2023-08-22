Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,126,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

