Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

MUR opened at $45.21 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

