Zacks Research Comments on Ingevity Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

