RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) PT Lowered to $2.40 at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $3.15 to $2.40 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

