Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.10.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

CCOI stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.