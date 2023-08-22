Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $832.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,626,498 shares of company stock valued at $73,201,012. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 197,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,934 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

