PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PropertyGuru Group stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 0.27. PropertyGuru Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

