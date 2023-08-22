Barclays Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $15.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $14.74 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

