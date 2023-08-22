Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SELB. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

