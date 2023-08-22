TD Securities Trims Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Target Price to C$2.25

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 6.9 %

Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.09. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.