Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) will issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY24 guidance at $1.80-$2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.