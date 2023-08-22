Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-6.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $204.99.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

