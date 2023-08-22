Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.26.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,014,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.