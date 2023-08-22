GAP (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 1.0 %

GPS opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.