Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

