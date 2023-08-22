Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Youdao to post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

NYSE:DAO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NetEase Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.