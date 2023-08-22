Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Youdao to post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.
NYSE:DAO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.19.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
