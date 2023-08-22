Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$222.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$185.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$193.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.70 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

