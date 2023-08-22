Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $60.83

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALE

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

ALLETE Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.