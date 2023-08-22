Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.