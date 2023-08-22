Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $265.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.17.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $307.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

