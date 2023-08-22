Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

