Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $15.67

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

