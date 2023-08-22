Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

