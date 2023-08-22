Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.