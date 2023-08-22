Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 950

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.12) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Ceres Power stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

