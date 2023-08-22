RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.40) to GBX 940 ($11.99) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.03) to GBX 1,010 ($12.89) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.40) to GBX 1,000 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.46) to GBX 870 ($11.10) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.76) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $964.00.

RS Group Price Performance

About RS Group

EENEF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

