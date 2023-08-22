Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Stories

