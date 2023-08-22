ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.00.
Read Our Latest Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Stock Down 1.0 %
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.